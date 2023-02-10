Mexican Federal Electric Commission Solar Project To Be Operating In April

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today commented on the Mexican Federal Electric Commissions announcement that phase one of their solar project will be operating in April 2023.

Mexico was urged to accelerate its transition toward renewable energy following Russias invasion of Ukraine las year, Marcello Ebard, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary said late Thursday.

Ebrard made these comments after visiting dozens of foreign diplomats near the U.S. Border to view a huge new solar energy project.

"Mexico is making a really great effort because it didn't consider (the shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles) would be so fast," Ebrard said. The decisions made by the United States and Mexico in the past year to invest heavily in those areas "didn't appear so near before the war."

"We too have to change the focus," he said. "It has to go faster."

Mexico will power up the first phase in a large solar energy project located near a beach resort that is popular with tourists who travel from the United States.

The $1.6 billion total project will generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity, enough to power approximately 500,000 homes. It will be Mexico's largest solar project.

Rows of solar panels are located in Puerto Penasco at the border of Arizona and California, where they tilt with the sun. They can be seen extending from the horizon above the sand, just below the Gulf of California. The project will eventually encompass 5,000 acres at the point where the desert flattens between rugged brown mountains, and the blue sea.

Juan Antonio Fernandez (the strategic planning director of the Federal Electric Commission) stated Thursday that the Federal Electric Commission intends to make the project's first 120 megawatts operational by April 29.

Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo was a former Cabinet minister with Ebrard and argued that Sonora should become the center for Mexico's electric car production. Sonora is home to 5 gigawatts total of solar power, and has the largest known lithium deposits in the country. This is a crucial component of electric vehicle batteries.

Ebrard said the plan represented a "new model of development."

"We're not going to be able to do that in all of the states at the same time," he said. "But we have to demonstrate that that idea can be real and is not wishful thinking."

International Endeavors Corp, a Company currently developing a solar project in Baja Mexico was happy to see this announcement. Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "IDVV began establishing a presence in Mexico and Latin America, taking the stance that these areas are going to have tremendous growth in both the short and long term. We believe that this announcement regarding Mexico's solar development will enable us to expand into other regions of Mexico faster than expected. Many areas of Mexico desire clean solar energy as well as a way to improve their ROI with crypto."

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is an alternative energy company that is centered on the marketing, sales, distribution, and installation of solar technology, battery storage, bi-directional charging and clean energy crypto mining rigs in the US and Latin America. We are focused on providing solutions to improve ROI to on & off grid clients. In addition to our main business, we are engaged in locating, acquiring and partnering with "Eco Friendly" established companies, brands, and technologies in the green energy sector.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

Follow us

Twitter
https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website
https://IDVVCORP.COM

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President
Phone: 1-619-343-3199
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738060/Mexican-Federal-Electric-Commission-Solar-Project-To-Be-Operating-In-April

img.ashx?id=738060

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.