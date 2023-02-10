LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today commented on the Mexican Federal Electric Commissions announcement that phase one of their solar project will be operating in April 2023.

Mexico was urged to accelerate its transition toward renewable energy following Russias invasion of Ukraine las year, Marcello Ebard, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary said late Thursday.

Ebrard made these comments after visiting dozens of foreign diplomats near the U.S. Border to view a huge new solar energy project.

"Mexico is making a really great effort because it didn't consider (the shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles) would be so fast," Ebrard said. The decisions made by the United States and Mexico in the past year to invest heavily in those areas "didn't appear so near before the war."

"We too have to change the focus," he said. "It has to go faster."

Mexico will power up the first phase in a large solar energy project located near a beach resort that is popular with tourists who travel from the United States.

The $1.6 billion total project will generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity, enough to power approximately 500,000 homes. It will be Mexico's largest solar project.

Rows of solar panels are located in Puerto Penasco at the border of Arizona and California, where they tilt with the sun. They can be seen extending from the horizon above the sand, just below the Gulf of California. The project will eventually encompass 5,000 acres at the point where the desert flattens between rugged brown mountains, and the blue sea.

Juan Antonio Fernandez (the strategic planning director of the Federal Electric Commission) stated Thursday that the Federal Electric Commission intends to make the project's first 120 megawatts operational by April 29.

Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo was a former Cabinet minister with Ebrard and argued that Sonora should become the center for Mexico's electric car production. Sonora is home to 5 gigawatts total of solar power, and has the largest known lithium deposits in the country. This is a crucial component of electric vehicle batteries.

Ebrard said the plan represented a "new model of development."

"We're not going to be able to do that in all of the states at the same time," he said. "But we have to demonstrate that that idea can be real and is not wishful thinking."

International Endeavors Corp, a Company currently developing a solar project in Baja Mexico was happy to see this announcement. Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "IDVV began establishing a presence in Mexico and Latin America, taking the stance that these areas are going to have tremendous growth in both the short and long term. We believe that this announcement regarding Mexico's solar development will enable us to expand into other regions of Mexico faster than expected. Many areas of Mexico desire clean solar energy as well as a way to improve their ROI with crypto."

