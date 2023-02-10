CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Aurwest Resources Corporation ("Aurwest" or the "Company") (CSE:AWR) announces that the Board of Directors has accepted the voluntary resignation of Mr. Colin Christensen as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 31, 2023. Mr. Christensen resigned for personal reasons but will stay on as a Director of the Company.

The Board will begin a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer that will help take the Company into its next phase.

Mr. MacDonald, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented that "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Mr. Christensen for his many years of service and his commitment to helping transition the Company into an emerging Central Newfoundland gold explorer".

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently has three Option Agreements to earn a 100% interest in Paradise Lake and Stony Caldera projects covering a 57,600-hectare (576 sq kms) package of gold exploration licenses within the emerging Central Newfoundland gold district. The Company also currently holds a 100% interest in the 28,814 hectare Stellar/Stars porphyry copper project, through its wholly owned subsidiary Copper Star Exploration Ltd., located approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements." Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates," "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

