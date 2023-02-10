RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / CACI International Inc ( NYSE:CACI, Financial) has a long-standing history of giving back to the communities in which its employees live and work. CACI employees have organized and participated in several charitable initiatives this holiday season, including some highlighted below.

Donation to MK9 Service Dog Program

A CACI team led by Chris Wharton launched a fundraising initiative to donate to MK9 Service Dogs, an organization that provides highly trained service dogs tailored to meet specific veteran needs at no cost to them.

Meisha Lutsey, CACI President of Operations Support and Services, said, "I am very proud of our CACI family that continues to give during the holiday season. Their generosity for fundraising to support veterans who need service animal support for years to come is truly inspiring."

Marine Corp Toys for Tots

Employees at CACI offices nationwide donated toys to the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots program. Collection boxes were placed in common areas of the office and employees were able to fill the boxes with donated toys. CACI employees and offices have been supporting Toys for Tots since 2008.

Operation Care Package

For the sixth consecutive year, the Veteran Employee Resource Group (VERG) led Operation Care Package, to send tokens of appreciation to 318 CACI employees working overseas in 23 different countries. These countries include Iraq, Syria, and Tanzania. VERG members volunteered on Veterans Day to assemble the care packages.

"Operation Care Package has become a part of CACI culture. Every year it is a way to express our gratitude for our CACI teammates working overseas over the holidays in hazardous areas and separated from their families," VERG President and Vice President of Veterans & Military Affairs Gary Patton said. "They are greatly appreciated and not forgotten!"

Salvation Army Food Drive

Office staff in CACI's High Point, North Carolina, collected food to donate to their local Salvation Army. The office collected non-perishable food items that the Salvation Army was most in need of this season.

Wreaths Across America

On December 17, 2022, 35 CACI volunteers organized by CACI Cares, including members from three different employee resource groups (ERGs) participated in Wreaths Across America nationwide. This initiative places wreaths at over 3,700 cemeteries across America in honor of fallen service members. CACI volunteers participated in wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at seven additional locations across the country.

Jess Andrade, CACI VERG Northern Virginia Chapter President, said, "It was an honor to be part of such an amazing and heartfelt event, especially hearing the various CACI volunteers' connections to veterans laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. We were able to visit and honor family members, battle buddies, schoolmates, and friends in one of the best ways possible - by saying their name out loud and spending a couple of minutes with each during this holiday season."

MK9S Founder Michele Khol stopped by the office to accept the donation, bringing along two dogs who are training to become service animals for veterans.

