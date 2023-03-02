Shaker Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 147 stocks valued at a total of $214.00Mil. The top holdings were FFA(4.13%), GDV(3.63%), and RVT(3.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shaker Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 15,844-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 2.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $382.87 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.35 per share and a market cap of $384.92Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Shaker Financial Services, LLC bought 444,250 shares of NYSE:RVT for a total holding of 502,250. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.79.

On 02/03/2023, Royce Value Trust Inc traded for a price of $15.31 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -5.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royce Value Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 25.95.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RMT by 589,764 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.789999999999999.

On 02/03/2023, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc traded for a price of $9.76 per share and a market cap of $451.59Mil. The stock has returned 3.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.07.

During the quarter, Shaker Financial Services, LLC bought 500,236 shares of NYSE:ETW for a total holding of 517,836. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.130000000000001.

On 02/03/2023, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo traded for a price of $8.18 per share and a market cap of $895.38Mil. The stock has returned -13.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo has a price-book ratio of 0.94.

During the quarter, Shaker Financial Services, LLC bought 233,175 shares of NYSE:ETG for a total holding of 253,106. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.59.

On 02/03/2023, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd traded for a price of $16.85 per share and a market cap of $1.29Bil. The stock has returned -12.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd has a price-book ratio of 1.05.

