Sinclair to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 22, 2023 at 7:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under the subtitle "Investors%2FEvents+and+Presentations." The dial-in number for the earnings call is 888-506-0062, with entry code 793656.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and provide the entry code to the conference operator; or tell the operator that you are joining the Sinclair Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s website at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available. The company’s press release and any non-GAAP reconciliations will also be available on the website.

Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: Financial

