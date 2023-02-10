Box Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Box, Inc. (

NYSE:BOX, Financial) today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended January 31, 2023, following the close of the market on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. On that day, Box’s management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss Box’s financial results and business developments.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FxgkBSAEo, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID.

What:

Box Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT

Webcast:

www.box.com%2Finvestors

A live webcast will be accessible from the Box investor relations website at www.box.com%2Finvestors. A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (toll-free) or (647) 362-9199 (toll) with conference ID 23531 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 8, 2023.

About Box

Box (

NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this event, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box's latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Box assumes no obligation, and does not necessarily intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

