WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient ( NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced today that President and CEO Jack Remondi will speak at the Credit Suisse Annual Financial Services Forum at 8:00 a.m. ET Feb. 15.
A live audio webcast, along with any materials used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available for approximately two weeks.
About Navient
Navient ( NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at navient.com.
Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, [email protected]
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, [email protected]
