SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Atlassian Corporation and its subsidiary Atlassian Corporation Plc (together, “Atlassian” or the “Company”) ( TEAM). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who acquired Atlassian securities between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until April 4, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and failed to disclose that (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian’s business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth also had slowed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Atlassian class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Atlassian class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

