FREEHOLD, NJ, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (: UMH) is proud to announce the promotion of Stephanie McQuay to Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Ms. McQuay started at UMH in 2014 as an Administrative Assistant.



Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In furthering UMH’s continued dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion, we have promoted Stephanie McQuay to be our Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In this role, Stephanie will provide strategic leadership and administrative oversight to personnel in our UMH communities to ensure that UMH will always be a leader in matters of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-9997

