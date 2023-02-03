Sempra to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings February 28

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings by 7 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Sempra executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 28. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering on the Investors section of the company's website and clicking on the appropriate link.

An accompanying slide presentation detailing the earnings results will be published to Sempra's Investors site by 7 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 28.

For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion.

About Sempra
Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety, leadership and workforce development, and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

Sempra_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA04946&sd=2023-02-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-february-28-301738456.html

SOURCE Sempra

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA04946&Transmission_Id=202302031615PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA04946&DateId=20230203
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.