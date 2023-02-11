Sarissa Capital Highlights Amarin's Disregard for Shareholder Interests and Urges Shareholders to Vote the BLUE Proxy Card for Change at Amarin

Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa”) today made the following statement on Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN):

Sarissa launches website for shareholders. For Sarissa’s presentation, how to vote, and future communications, please visit Sarissa’s website address below.

Website: www.freeamarin.com

Presentation: https%3A%2F%2Ffreeamarin.com%2Fwp-content%2Fpdfs%2Fpresentation-slides-opt.pdf

How to vote: https%3A%2F%2Ffreeamarin.com%2Fwp-content%2Fpdfs%2Fhow-to-vote.pdf

Vote the BLUE proxy card “FOR” all proposals. The General Meeting of Amarin shareholders is scheduled for February 28, 2023, BUT IN ORDER FOR YOUR VOTE TO BE VALID SARISSA MUST SUBMIT YOUR VOTE BEFORE 10 AM EST (NEW YORK TIME) ON FEBRUARY 22, 2023. THEREFORE, WE ARE ASKING THAT ALL HOLDERS SUBMIT THEIR VOTE BY 11:59 PM EST (NEW YORK TIME) ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023 (THE NIGHT BEFORE) OR THE EARLIEST TIME POSSIBLE.

Shareholders should be receiving the BLUE proxy card next week. If you have any questions on how to vote, please contact

D.F. King & Co., Inc.
48 Wall Street
New York, New York 10005
Shareholders call toll-free: (800) 331-7024
Banks and Brokers call: (212) 269-5550
By Email: [email protected]

#FreeAmarin

Additional Information

Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa Capital”), together with other participants, filed a definitive proxy statement and an accompanying blue proxy card with the SEC on January 31, 2023, in connection with the solicitation of shareholders of Amarin Corporation plc (the “Company”) at the general meeting of the Company for the election of Sarissa Capital’s slate of highly-qualified nominees (the “General Meeting”). Shareholders are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents related to the General Meeting as they contain important information.

The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents are available at no charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and at www.freeamarin.com. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents are also available at no charge by directing a request to Sarissa Capital’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., 48 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005 (Shareholders can call toll-free: (800) 331-7024).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005441/en/

