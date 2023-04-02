Tortoise Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 774 stocks valued at a total of $571.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(10.38%), STIP(3.66%), and CMBS(2.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tortoise Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 101,170 shares in NAS:VGLT, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.86 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $65.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $4.43Bil. The stock has returned -21.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC bought 60,316 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 215,497. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.83.

On 02/04/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.55 per share and a market cap of $13.02Bil. The stock has returned -1.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC bought 49,487 shares of ARCA:AVUS for a total holding of 134,482. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.08.

On 02/04/2023, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.73999999999999 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned -1.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.91.

The guru established a new position worth 89,406 shares in BATS:TLTW, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.18 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF traded for a price of $34.71 per share and a market cap of $50.33Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC bought 27,288 shares of ARCA:SGOV for a total holding of 138,665. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.65000000000001.

On 02/04/2023, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.14 per share and a market cap of $6.41Bil. The stock has returned 1.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

