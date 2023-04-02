MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 158 stocks valued at a total of $361.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(4.00%), GILD(3.88%), and MRK(3.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 4,811,846 shares of AMEX:POL for a total holding of 8,558,305. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.5001.

On 02/04/2023, Polished.com Inc traded for a price of $0.7379 per share and a market cap of $77.65Mil. The stock has returned -63.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Polished.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-book ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FHN by 464,274 shares. The trade had a 3.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.23.

On 02/04/2023, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $24.69 per share and a market cap of $13.25Bil. The stock has returned 45.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HPQ by 224,661 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.68.

On 02/04/2023, HP Inc traded for a price of $30.51 per share and a market cap of $29.97Bil. The stock has returned -16.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 116,654 shares of NAS:KHC for a total holding of 254,649. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.97.

On 02/04/2023, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $39.38 per share and a market cap of $48.24Bil. The stock has returned 14.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 102,552 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 209,914. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.87.

On 02/04/2023, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $50.09 per share and a market cap of $66.46Bil. The stock has returned -17.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

