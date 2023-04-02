INCA Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8950 SW 74 COURT MIAMI, FL 33156

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $231.00Mil. The top holdings were BAP(17.47%), FMX(17.40%), and GGAL(16.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INCA Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, INCA Investments LLC bought 3,835,814 shares of NYSE:BBD for a total holding of 5,845,071. The trade had a 4.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.24.

On 02/04/2023, Bank Bradesco SA traded for a price of $2.67 per share and a market cap of $28.41Bil. The stock has returned -26.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank Bradesco SA has a price-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-book ratio of 0.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, INCA Investments LLC bought 501,404 shares of NYSE:BSAC for a total holding of 2,192,771. The trade had a 3.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.9.

On 02/04/2023, Banco Santander Chile traded for a price of $16.6 per share and a market cap of $7.82Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Banco Santander Chile has a price-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, INCA Investments LLC bought 508,704 shares of NYSE:PAGS for a total holding of 726,968. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.75.

On 02/04/2023, PagSeguro Digital Ltd traded for a price of $9.640000000000001 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -44.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, INCA Investments LLC bought 40,695 shares of NYSE:FMX for a total holding of 515,231. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.55.

On 02/04/2023, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $83.43000000000001 per share and a market cap of $29.85Bil. The stock has returned 15.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, INCA Investments LLC bought 198,303 shares of NAS:XP for a total holding of 330,540. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.49.

On 02/04/2023, XP Inc traded for a price of $17.45 per share and a market cap of $9.78Bil. The stock has returned -44.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-book ratio of 2.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.50 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.