First Dallas Securities Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $166.00Mil. The top holdings were TPL(14.65%), AAPL(8.09%), and XOM(3.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Dallas Securities Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 8,225 shares in NAS:AMGN, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $268.06 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $245.17 per share and a market cap of $130.92Bil. The stock has returned 12.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 35.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.33 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:TPL by 944 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2385.38.

On 02/04/2023, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $2009.34 per share and a market cap of $15.48Bil. The stock has returned 84.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-book ratio of 21.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.92 and a price-sales ratio of 23.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 13,775 shares in NAS:WYNN, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.18000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Wynn Resorts Ltd traded for a price of $102.96 per share and a market cap of $11.67Bil. The stock has returned 22.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wynn Resorts Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought 11,677 shares of NAS:CHK for a total holding of 20,152. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.06999999999999.

On 02/04/2023, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $84.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $11.33Bil. The stock has returned 39.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CMC by 22,945 shares. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.85.

On 02/04/2023, Commercial Metals Co traded for a price of $56.57 per share and a market cap of $6.63Bil. The stock has returned 63.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Commercial Metals Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

