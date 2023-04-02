Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

15415 CLAYTON ROAD BALLWIN, MO 63011

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 217 stocks valued at a total of $296.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(15.08%), NVO(6.18%), and EPD(4.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. bought 88,976 shares of NYSE:NVO for a total holding of 135,060. The trade had a 4.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.25.

On 02/04/2023, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $136.79 per share and a market cap of $307.55Bil. The stock has returned 32.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-book ratio of 25.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.88 and a price-sales ratio of 12.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 117,306-share investment in NAS:GMAB. Previously, the stock had a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.2 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Genmab A/S traded for a price of $38.26 per share and a market cap of $25.24Bil. The stock has returned 11.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genmab A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-book ratio of 6.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.79 and a price-sales ratio of 14.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 139,509-share investment in NYSE:TDS. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.37 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Telephone and Data Systems Inc traded for a price of $13.48 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -31.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Telephone and Data Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-book ratio of 0.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. bought 100,223 shares of NYSE:CDRE for a total holding of 154,798. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.78.

On 02/04/2023, Cadre Holdings Inc traded for a price of $23.1 per share and a market cap of $862.38Mil. The stock has returned 6.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cadre Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 288.75, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The guru sold out of their 23,227-share investment in NYSE:UGI. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.14 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, UGI Corp traded for a price of $41.98 per share and a market cap of $8.80Bil. The stock has returned -0.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UGI Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.