Smith, Salley & Associates recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 223 stocks valued at a total of $1.17Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.20%), AAPL(4.67%), and BRK.B(2.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Smith, Salley & Associates’s top five trades of the quarter.

Smith, Salley & Associates reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 252,563 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.52.

On 02/04/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $48.63 per share and a market cap of $199.78Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-book ratio of 4.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Smith, Salley & Associates bought 19,627 shares of NAS:ASML for a total holding of 21,527. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $523.8.

On 02/04/2023, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $679.62 per share and a market cap of $273.98Bil. The stock has returned 6.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-book ratio of 28.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.54 and a price-sales ratio of 11.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Smith, Salley & Associates bought 15,899 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 43,806. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/04/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.35 per share and a market cap of $384.92Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Smith, Salley & Associates reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 101,044 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.4.

On 02/04/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.49 per share and a market cap of $24.03Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 62,391-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $106.33 per share and a market cap of $281.51Bil. The stock has returned -13.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 276.18, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

