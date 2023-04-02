Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

141 ADELAIDE ST WEST TORONTO, A6 M5H 3L5

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $261.00Mil. The top holdings were NEM(9.27%), VZ(8.12%), and MFC(8.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 48,355 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 4.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $239.99 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.345 per share and a market cap of $1,923.07Bil. The stock has returned -13.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-book ratio of 10.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.54 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 233,000 shares in NAS:KHC, giving the stock a 3.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.97 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $39.38 per share and a market cap of $48.24Bil. The stock has returned 14.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 84,750 shares in NYSE:IFF, giving the stock a 3.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.31 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $113.33 per share and a market cap of $28.89Bil. The stock has returned -9.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4515.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 282,300 shares in NAS:OTEX, giving the stock a 3.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.36 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Open Text Corp traded for a price of $34.7 per share and a market cap of $9.40Bil. The stock has returned -23.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Open Text Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:HBM by 1,670,900 shares. The trade had a 3.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.82.

On 02/04/2023, Hudbay Minerals Inc traded for a price of $5.45 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -24.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hudbay Minerals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.