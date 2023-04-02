Aurora Investment Counsel recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were TGNA(1.69%), BATRA(1.63%), and DGX(1.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aurora Investment Counsel’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,728 shares in NYSE:HD, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $304.63 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $331.5 per share and a market cap of $337.86Bil. The stock has returned -7.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-book ratio of 261.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 8,530 shares in NAS:ALGN, giving the stock a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $200.17 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $343.1 per share and a market cap of $26.80Bil. The stock has returned -31.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 84.30, a price-book ratio of 7.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.47 and a price-sales ratio of 7.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 22,059-share investment in NYSE:HAE. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.38 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Haemonetics Corp traded for a price of $87.13 per share and a market cap of $4.41Bil. The stock has returned 89.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Haemonetics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.76 and a price-sales ratio of 4.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 41,420-share investment in NYSE:ABM. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.92 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, ABM Industries Inc traded for a price of $48.01 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned 17.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ABM Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 4,673 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.83 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $379.33 per share and a market cap of $173.66Bil. The stock has returned -25.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-book ratio of 12.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.53 and a price-sales ratio of 10.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

