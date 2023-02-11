Arvana Inc. Acquires Florida Based Fishing Charter Business

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ARVANA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DOWN 2 FISH CHARTERS, LLC

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Arvana Inc. (OTC PINK:AVNI) announced today that it has acquired Down 2 Fish Charters, LLC ("Down2Fish"), a Florida based fishing charter business.

Down2Fish operates a fishing charter business that offers a range of curated maritime adventures that include inshore, offshore, and custom charters for fishing enthusiasts, nature lovers, and sea bound adventurers. The business is operated from a private dock in Palmetto, Florida to service the Greater Tampa Bay area including St Petersburg, Venice, Sarasota, and Clearwater. Down2Fish generates most of its revenue from the sale and provision of charter boat services.

Ruairidh Campbell, AVNI's chief executive officer, stated, "Arvana is pleased to be in the charter fishing business and looks forward to growing the company. The fishing charter business is fragmented with no single company taking the lead in a multimillion-dollar industry. We see an opportunity to scale the Down2Fish brand to expand service beyond Tampa Bay in a concerted effort to increase market share."

Arvana Inc.

Arvana ("OTC:AVNI") is a public company registered under the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act") that is quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets. We operate a fishing charter business through our wholly owned subsidiary Down2Fish.

Forward-Looking Statements

Several statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements of future expectations based on currently available information that are subject to risks and uncertainties including general economic conditions, changes in capital markets, regulatory legislation, and other circumstances that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expectations. Arvana does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or status of such statements so it will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release. Arvana encourages the public to read the information provided in conjunction with its recent filings on Form 8-K and Form 10-Q which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Arvana Inc.

Ruairidh Campbell, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 801 232 7395
Email: [email protected]
Websites: http://arvana.us

Down 2 Fish Charters, LLC

Richard Surber, Manager
Phone: +1 801 580 7172
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://down2fishflorida.com

SOURCE: Arvana, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738112/Arvana-Inc-Acquires-Florida-Based-Fishing-Charter-Business

img.ashx?id=738112

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.