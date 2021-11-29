Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against RYVYL, and Invivyd and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of RYVYL Inc. ( RVYL), and Invivyd, Inc. ( IVVD). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

RYVYL Inc. ( RVYL)

Class Period: Pursuant to the January 29, 2021 public offering and/or January 29, 2021 - January 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; and (4) as a result, the registration statement was materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the RYVYL class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RVYL

Invivyd, Inc. ( IVVD)

Class Period: November 29, 2021 - December 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (2) that defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (3) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

For more information on the Invivyd class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IVVD

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

