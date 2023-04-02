Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 448 stocks valued at a total of $688.00Mil. The top holdings were SHV(8.38%), ACWI(4.22%), and SCHD(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. bought 230,450 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 342,189. The trade had a 2.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.65000000000001.

On 02/04/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $91.86 per share and a market cap of $19.71Bil. The stock has returned -6.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 216,446 shares. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.83.

On 02/04/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.51000000000001 per share and a market cap of $27.53Bil. The stock has returned -2.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. bought 115,354 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 524,630. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.38.

On 02/04/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.96 per share and a market cap of $19.15Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. bought 195,886 shares of ARCA:GSY for a total holding of 279,147. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.97.

On 02/04/2023, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.7 per share and a market cap of $2.06Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 120,435 shares in NAS:FTCS, giving the stock a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.52 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, First Trust Capital Strength ETF traded for a price of $75.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $8.77Bil. The stock has returned -3.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a price-book ratio of 5.65.

