Richard Pzena recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Pzena started the firm in 1995. He earned a BS summa cum laude from the Wharton School in 1979 and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania in 1980.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 180 stocks valued at a total of $22.61Bil. The top holdings were GE(4.89%), CTSH(4.39%), and EIX(3.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:NRG by 8,252,613 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.56.

On 02/04/2023, NRG Energy Inc traded for a price of $34.43 per share and a market cap of $7.93Bil. The stock has returned -9.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NRG Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 747,521 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $372.97.

On 02/04/2023, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $362.58 per share and a market cap of $49.65Bil. The stock has returned 36.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 4,096,785 shares in NYSE:MGA, giving the stock a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.18 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Magna International Inc traded for a price of $66.81 per share and a market cap of $19.10Bil. The stock has returned -14.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magna International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:HAL by 7,727,294 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.39.

On 02/04/2023, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $38.57 per share and a market cap of $35.02Bil. The stock has returned 25.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-book ratio of 4.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) bought 11,209,015 shares of NYSE:FMS for a total holding of 24,332,192. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.82.

On 02/04/2023, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA traded for a price of $18.98 per share and a market cap of $11.14Bil. The stock has returned -43.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a price-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-book ratio of 0.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

