Tom Gayner recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Thomas Gayner is Co-Chief Executive Officer of Markel Corporation. He oversees the investing activities for the company, as well as the Markel Ventures diverse industrial and service businesses. Gayner joined Markel in 1990 to form Markel Gayner Asset Management which provided equity investment counsel for Markel Corporation as well as outside clients.

Prior to joining Markel, Mr. Gayner served as vice president of Davenport & Co of Virginia and as a Certified Public Accountant with PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Gayner serves as the Chairman of the Board of the Davis Series Mutual Funds and on the boards of the Colfax Corporation, Graham Holdings, Cable One and Markel. He is a trustee of The Community Foundation of Richmond, Bon Secours Health System, and a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Virginia Retirement System. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia and The Lawrenceville School.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $7.46Bil. The top holdings were BRK.A(7.00%), BRK.B(6.34%), and DE(4.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,193,958 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $33.7 per share and a market cap of $13.98Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.37 and a price-sales ratio of 16.06.

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:REGN by 49,800 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $737.86.

On 02/04/2023, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $783.13 per share and a market cap of $85.28Bil. The stock has returned 26.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-book ratio of 3.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) bought 45,500 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 56,363. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $464.67.

On 02/04/2023, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $459.08 per share and a market cap of $117.20Bil. The stock has returned 20.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-book ratio of 12.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 7,900-share investment in NYSE:TPL. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2385.38 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $2009.34 per share and a market cap of $15.48Bil. The stock has returned 87.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-book ratio of 21.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.92 and a price-sales ratio of 23.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) bought 167,000 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 620,600. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001.

On 02/04/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $75.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $58.88Bil. The stock has returned -4.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.70 and a price-sales ratio of 8.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.