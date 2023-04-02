Carlson Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11 BRIDGE SQ NORTHFIELD, MN 55057

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 164 stocks valued at a total of $1.39Bil. The top holdings were DSTL(19.30%), VCSH(12.62%), and COWZ(5.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Carlson Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Carlson Capital Management bought 745,188 shares of ARCA:DSTL for a total holding of 6,556,314. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.23.

On 02/04/2023, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF traded for a price of $44.24 per share and a market cap of $996.51Mil. The stock has returned 0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

During the quarter, Carlson Capital Management bought 701,218 shares of BATS:DIHP for a total holding of 3,053,939. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.29.

On 02/04/2023, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $24.08 per share and a market cap of $853.64Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

During the quarter, Carlson Capital Management bought 574,956 shares of ARCA:DFEM for a total holding of 1,416,738. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.8.

On 02/04/2023, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.08 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, Carlson Capital Management bought 390,952 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 1,375,797. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.85.

On 02/04/2023, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $35.1 per share and a market cap of $4.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

During the quarter, Carlson Capital Management bought 156,880 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 692,288. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.87.

On 02/04/2023, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $83.9171 per share and a market cap of $5.68Bil. The stock has returned 10.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.