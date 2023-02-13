BrainChip Partners with AI Labs on Next-Generation Application Development

19 minutes ago
LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2023 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (

ASX:BRN, Financial)(OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced a partnership with AI Labs Inc. to collaborate on next-generation application development leveraging the Minsky™ AI Engine.

System health monitoring is a critical use case in industrial efficiency and productivity. As machines and processes get more complex, the ability to detect anomalies, identify challenges, predict impacts and offer solutions becomes increasingly difficult. Especially when those changes are barely discernible as standard machine diagnostics or discernable to human observation. A combination of the Minsky AI Engine, smart models, and the sensory inference capabilities of BrainChip's Akida™ provides a compelling and cost-effective solution to these real-world problems.

"Minsky is the world's most easy-to-use, proprietary, enterprise-grade AI engine that does not require data scientists or software developers to model and run predictions," said Bhasker Rao, Founder of Ai Labs. "When optimized for BrainChip's neuromorphic IP platform, the resulting solution will fuel rapid growth in the industrial AIoT space. Together with BrainChip's Akida IP and MetaTF™, we can radically improve development and deployment of predictive maintenance applications, such as vibration analysis, gas sensing, temperature sensing and others, preventing costly potential failures and reducing machine downtime. This streamlines processes and increases industrial efficiency and profitability."

Additionally, since similar machines do not all fail the same way or at the same rate, models may have to be customized for different production lines. This is where Akida's on-device learning capability provides a differentiated and secure approach to intelligent customization.

"Technological advancements in industrial infrastructure such as oil exploration, manufacturing, mining, transportation to mention a few, have enabled some amazing features that make for a better customer experience, but they also have created additional points of failure that can be difficult to assess," said Rob Telson, VP of Ecosystems and Partnerships at BrainChip. "Using a combination of AI Labs, the Minsky AI Engine and our Akida platform, we are providing a way to intelligently identify points of failure, predict issues and proactively fix them before they happen. This intelligence is a game changer, and we are proud to partner with AI Labs to bring this revolutionary technology to market."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like TensorFlow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

