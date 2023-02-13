Vi Increases Positive Online Reviews for In-Store Experiences by 40% with Sprinklr

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) – a leading telecom service provider in India – is using Sprinklr+Modern+Care, Modern+Research+and Social+Engagement+%26amp%3B+Sales to transform its digital customer service and engagement strategy and design a seamless process for addressing Google reviews.

Vi runs a network of more than 450 retail stores and 2,000 small stores with over 230 million customers across the country. In line with its customer-first approach, Vi realized that it was important to address customers’ Google reviews and take prompt action for the respective stores. Before Sprinklr, Vi agents would respond to Google reviews by asking customers to email them for assistance. Through this process, the agent would often lose the context of the original details posted to Google, resulting in a poor customer experience.

Vi is using Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform to:

  • Engage with negative Google reviews in a positive way
  • Capture customer information privately and securely with fewer customers leaving before completing the purchase
  • Unify Google feedback with Vi’s existing Sprinklr CXM processes
  • Create the opportunity to convert bad reviews into positive customer experiences

With Sprinklr’s support, Vi has achieved:

  • 500% increase in Google reviews from June to Oct. 2022
  • 40% increase in positive Google reviews for physical stores in 2022
  • 2.4x faster response time to Google reviews in 2022

“All the retail, physical, and digital experiences are converging for Vi. We can now utilize Social Listening to encourage better in-store retail experiences. This has created a pipeline for us to hold store executives responsible in a way that was not possible before,” said Ashish Sharma, Executive Vice President, Customer Service Head, Vi.

“Telecom service providers have an incredible opportunity to reimagine their customer service as growing demand for internet services coincides with demand for digital customer support," said Ragy Thomas, CEO & Founder, Sprinklr. “We’re honored to help Vi provide the best possible customer experiences across digital channels. With automation and AI built into Sprinklr’s unified platform, Vi can efficiently manage large volumes of customer inquiries and reviews while gaining insight to improve its services for years to come.”

For more information on this Vi use case, please visit Sprinklr+Customer+Stories.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

