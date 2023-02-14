Darling Ingredients: Green and Growing

Turning food waste and edible by-products into sustainable products is a growth business

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Summary
  • Darling is a company with a long history is growing rapidly because it has tapped into the sustainability transition.
  • Darling Ingredients carries a significant amount of debt, but this is typical for food and beverage manufacturers.
  • The company is considered modestly undervalued by the GF Value chart.
Article's Main Image

The much-discussed transition from fossil fuels to sustainable fuels gets a lot of coverage in the media, but companies that are focused on the sustainabilty of essential supply chains are often overlooked. One such company is Darling Ingredients (

DAR, Financial), which turns “edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products.” This slide from its third-quarter 2022 investor presentation provides an overview of what the company does. As we can see, it's focused more on making certain supply chains more sustainable and productive.

1622452681459204096.png

According to analysts' estimates from Morningstar (

MORN, Financial), revenue could grow by an average of 14.11% per year over the next three years. Earnings per share without non-recurring items are expected to jump from $4.90 in 2022 to $6.19 in 2023 and $7.15 in 2024. The latter is 60% higher than the trailing 12-month EPS without NRI of $4.48.

About Darling

Darling has a long history, one dating back to a deal between the Swift meatpacking business and the Darling family in 1882. The company describes its current business model this way in its 10-K for 2021:

“We are a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, animal feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.”

It adds that it “collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides.”

Darling also recovers and converts recycled oil, such as used cooking oil and animal fats, into feed ingredients. It has a renewable diesel plant in Louisiana in a joint venture with Valero Energy Corporation (

VLO, Financial) which has the capacity to produce over 700 million gallons per year.

Darling operates on five continents: North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America. Its market cap is $10.76 billion and trailing 12-month revenue amounts to $6.074 billion. Year-ends roughly correspond with the calendar year, but vary from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2.

Competition

There are a couple of relatively unique aspects to Darling’s competition. First, it noted in the annual filing that it is the only global ingredients company using products from animal-origin raw material types. Nevertheless, it does compete with regional and local players in its end markets.

Second, competition is less about selling and more about buying raw materials. In North America, for example, the consolidation of meat plants has led to bigger and more efficient slaughtering operations. These plants do their own rendering, leaving less for companies like Darling. To some extent, that is offset by environmentalist pressures about the correct disposal of used restaurant cooking oil.

Named competitors include Cargill Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc. (

TSN, Financial) and JBS SA (JBSAY, Financial). GuruFocus compares it with J M Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) and Campbell Soup Company (CPB, Financial), but as we can see, the sustainability-focused operations of Darling are growing much more rapidly than traditional processed food companies.

1621263479421894656.png

Fundamentals

Darling gets a relatively high GF Score of 87 out of 100, driven by solid ranks for momentum, GF Value, profitability and growth and held back by a low rating for financial strength:

1621264369411260416.png

As the following chart makes clear, Darling carries a significant amount of debt:

1622348591878209536.png

That leaves it with an interest coverage ratio of 7.21, which is adequate and consistent with the ratios of other food and beverage manufacturers:

1622368955681308672.svg

It also makes the Altman Z-Score marginally acceptable. The score of 2.84 is in the grey zone, roughly a point above the distress zone and just shy of the safe zone, which begins at 3.00.

Return on invested capital comes in a 9.1%, roughly half a percentage point higher than its weighted average cost of capital at 8.47%.

Darling’s net margin, at 12.13% is industry leading; that’s better than 84.54% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Return on equity is also industry leading at 21.69%, and the company has been profitable every year for the past 10 years.

The company gets high marks for growth, but it experienced a lot of volatility during the past three three years and before, as evidenced by this 10-year chart of EPS without NRI:

1622353260251807744.png

Darling does not pay a dividend, and its share count has declined only slightly since 2014. This is a company that is focused on growth.

Valuation

Thanks to a share price that has been volatile but range bound since November 2021, Darling is considered undervalued on a number of metrics.

1622452688434331648.png

That high GF Value rank is based on the price-to-GF-Value ratio. The share price was $66.47 at the close of trading on Feb. 3 while the GF Value chart assigned an intrinsic value estimate of $93.95, making it modestly undervalued. According to a historical study by GuruFocus, stocks with this kind of price-to-GF-Value ratio have tended to outperform in the past.

1622646419649298432.png

Considering the GF Value chart and the 10-year price chart, I believe Darling is modestly undervalued.

Gurus

11 gurus had stakes in Darling at the end of the third calendar quarter. According to 13F filings,

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) of Davis Selected Advisers had the biggest holding with 3,183,405 shares. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) of GMO owned 2,270,237 shares and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) of Fisher Asset Management held 1,216,702 shares.

Investors should know 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Institutional investors owned 93.08% of shares outstanding, while insiders held 2.69%.

Conclusion

Darling Ingredients has found a niche in the transition to a low carbon economy, one that has been rewarding in the past few years. As a result, it has become a solid company with strong fundamentals and great growth prospects, though I do find its debt levels concerning.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.