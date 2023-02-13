United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2023.
Revenues for January 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
|
January
|
19,589,515
|
20,472,766
|
-883,251
-4.31%
|
Jan.-Jan.
|
19,589,515
|
20,472,766
|
-883,251
-4.31%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.
