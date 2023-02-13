Opengear Launches CM8100 10G Product Family to Enable Smart Out-of-Band for Hyperscalers

Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ, DGII, www.digi.com%2F) and provider of secure and SmartOut-of-Bandmanagement solutions, today announced the expansion of its CM8100family with the launch of two new 10GbE models, CM8196-10G and CM8148-10G. These new offerings enable the deployment of Smart Out-of-Band management at scale while reducing integration efforts and maintenance overhead. Like the rest of the CM8100 family, the new products ensure resilient remote access with enhanced security and automation.

Some of the key features and benefits of these CM8100-10G models include:

  • Greater Efficiency: Customers can manage dense environments efficiently, connecting up to 96 serial devices.
  • Open Architecture: A REST API supports automation tools, Docker, and Python scripting.
  • Enhanced Security: Hardware-based TPM 2.0 provides data encryption and secure boot.
  • Expanded Connectivity:10Gb SFP+ uplinks connect directly to high-speed networks.
  • Quicker Setup: Port auto-discovery simplifies configuration of serial settings and port labels.
  • Simplified Cabling: Selectable software serial ports eliminate the need for serial adapters.

The Opengear CM8100-10G console manager family provides out-of-band access to routers, switches, PDUs, firewalls, other serial consoles, and virtualized network functions at scale. The CM8196-10G offers 96 serial ports in 2RU (rack unit) form factor, while the CM8148-10G offers 48 serial ports in a standard 1RU height. Trusted by leading hyperscalers, these offerings reduce implementation activities and remove complexity from device management in large data centers.

“Building on the success of the CM8100 line, we’re excited to announce the launch of the CM8196-10G and CM8148-10G,” said Gary Marks, President of Opengear. “With IT environments becoming increasingly complex and a growing variety of devices from multiple vendors, we’re providing a single appliance to reduce the number of management nodes. This expansion further demonstrates Opengear’s commitment to listen to our customers, anticipate market needs, and continually deliver value.”

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure on the First Day, Every Day and Worst Day. Through presence and proximity, Opengear solutions enable provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances. Opengear solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail, and manufacturing sectors. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with an R&D center in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.opengear.com.

