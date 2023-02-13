Light+%26amp%3B+Wonder%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W”) presents its new, ground-breaking Wonder 500™ product exclusively with Sky Betting & Gaming in the UK.

Created by Light & Wonder’s in-house development team as a result of direct operator feedback, changes in play behavior and impending reduction in maximum online staking levels in the UK, the pioneering Wonder 500™ range of titles on the OPENGAMING™ platform offers operators a market specific, player friendly and engaging suite of content to elevate any homepage.

The Wonder 500™ series provides players with a £2 maximum stake level and a maximum win of 500x the stake also provides a frequent bonus hit rate, which offers players an enhanced entertainment experience. This innovative product which combines proven mechanics and themes, offers a new take on casino entertainment, which players can enjoy safely and responsibly.

Light & Wonder’s long-term operator partner Sky Betting & Gaming will exclusively roll out the first Wonder 500™ games to their players later this month, with MIGHTY BLACK KNIGHT™, SPARTACUS™ and ROD & ANNETTE GO FISHING™ amongst the first titles from the series to hit the market. Many more games are planned for 2023 and beyond and the launch will be accompanied by a promotional campaign that features a 10-day Prize Draw.

Rob Procter, VP Game Development at Light & Wonder, said: “With an ever-changing UK iGaming landscape, operators are facing a different environment that is packed with shifting player dynamics, new regulatory focuses, and fresh challenges. At Light & Wonder, we continually innovate our iGaming content and products to engage players, whilst keeping responsible gaming at heart.”

Eamon Beardsley, Head of Content at Sky Betting & Gaming, said:“Having worked with Light & Wonder for many years, we have seen how they create products with the player at the front and centre of the development process and that fit with our strategy for the UK market.

“Wonder 500™ is a fantastic addition to Light & Wonder’s in-house portfolio of games and we can’t wait to put the product in front of our audience. We have a major promotional campaign in place to support our exclusive launch and are fully behind the series believing that it offers players a superb gaming experience.”

© 2023 Light & Wonder Inc. All rights reserved.

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (formerly known as Scientific Games Corporation), is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. Light & Wonder brings together approximately 6,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, Light & Wonder builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OpenGaming™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. Light & Wonder is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Light & Wonder makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results, or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in Light & Wonder’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Light & Wonder’s ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Light & Wonder undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230205005020/en/