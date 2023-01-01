Max Stock Limited Announces Immediate report of a new interested party

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 6, 2023

Regulation 33(e)-(f) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the following new interested party:

Name

Transaction

Date

Shares
purchased

Average
share
price
paid

Total
holdings
after
transaction

%
Holdings

%
Holdings
(fully
diluted
basis)

Y.D. More
Investments Ltd.

TASE share
purchase

Feb 2,
2023

4,378,467

ILS
685.46

8,030,284

5.63 %

5.55 %

Breakdown of holdings into institutional reporting group entities:

Name

No. of shares held

Provident fund and provident fund management companies

6,975,782

Mutual fund investment management companies

1,054,502

Details:

Y.D. More Investments Ltd. ("More Investments") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by More Investments. More Investments is a public company jointly owned by Messrs. Eli Levi, Yosef Levi, Michael Meirov, Dotan Meirov, Binyamin Meirov and Yosef Meirov.

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on February 6, 2023 (Ref. No: 2023-01-012514 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 56 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-stock-limited-announces-immediate-report-of-a-new-interested-party-301739151.html

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO06172&Transmission_Id=202302060340PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO06172&DateId=20230206
