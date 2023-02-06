Quhuo Announces Official Launch of Quhuo International, Providing Tech-Enabled Operational Solutions to Global Partners

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading gig economy platform focusing on local community-centered services in China, today announced the official launch of its overseas business division, Quhuo International. Mr. Liang Bo, an automobile industry veteran, will serve as the general manager to lead the Company's overseas operations, providing tech-enabled operational solutions to international partners.

Mr. Liang has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, including online car-hailing industry and freight SaaS industry, both in China and overseas markets. From 1996 to 2020, Mr.Liang serve as a Vice President of the Jiangling International (Jiangling Motors Corporation) and had managed the export of over 200,000 China-made vehicles to 58 countries. Since 2021, Mr. Liang has been in charge of the mobility service solution unit at Quhuo, covering 21 cities in nine provinces with nearly 30,000 drivers and vehicles. In addition, he also oversees Quhuo's freight SaaS business, covering 100 enterprises across the country and serving over 450,000 domestic vehicles and drivers with a gross merchandise value of RMB10 billion.

"I am thrilled to be recognized and trusted by Quhuo to lead its international efforts and to use my extensive experience and network of partners to execute the Company's future development plans. We hope to have more opportunities to work with global partners using Quhuo's proprietary technologies. We expect to empower our international partners' vehicle operation and management capabilities," said Mr. Liang.

Quhuo International will cooperate with global partners and initially focus on selected countries. The Company currently expects to provide two technology platforms, i.e., an online smart vehicle trading platform and a car-hailing operation platform, to partners in target countries. With the two internet technology platforms, the Company expects to empower international partners with online car-hailing operation and car trading business to export new and used cars. As for car-hailing business, the Company will strive for tailored operational solutions, utilizing its technologies and experience. As for car trading business, the Company will empower international partners with a more convenient and tech-based vehicle trading system. In doing so, the Company expects to provide international partners with advanced vehicle operation capabilities, while promoting the export of Chinese new energy vehicles.

Leslie Yu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quhuo, said, " Liang Bo's rich experience in the automotive industry at home and abroad, along with our ongoing deep involvement in multiple domestic industry-tailored operational solutions, provide the basis for strong cooperation. Under Liang's stewardship, the establishment of Quhuo International brings a positive strategic significance to our overseas business moving forward."

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local community-centered services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Quhuo's business development, financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Quhuo's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Quhuo's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties elaborated under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Quhuo undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

