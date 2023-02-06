Fintech Company, "Blink Fintech (Israel)" Joins as a New Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Member

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2023

Blink is a Retail Broker, Offering the Public Access to Advanced Digital Systems

Elad Benbaji and Shlomit Erez-Armon, founders of the company: "Blink uses advanced technology to remove capital market entry barriers."

Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE: "Increasing the number of participants in the Israeli capital market is one of our strategic goals and is crucial to more advanced and competitive capital market."

TEL AVIV, Israel , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) announces that "Blink Fintech (Israel)" has applied to join TASE as a member.

The fintech company, Blink, founded as a new retail broker in Israel, will offer its customers easy and quick access to capital market trading, using a mobile app. Blink, which is wholly owned by Blink Fintech Ltd., develops proprietary technological infrastructure for its capital market activity.

Blink's app is based on innovative core systems that simplify the investment process, allowing the public easy and user-friendly access to investments on the capital market.

Initially, Blink will offer its customers trading in shares and ETFs, as well as in Israeli and international mutual funds. At a later date, it will consider expanding the variety of products to derivatives and bonds.

Company founders, Elad Benbaji and Shlomit Erez-Armon: "Blink is Israel's first neo-broker. Our goal is to remove entry barriers into the Israeli capital market using our proprietary advanced technology, with dedicated core systems and a cutting-edge user experience. These will make investment more accessible, easy and quick, much like the digital shopping experience."

Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE: "We welcome Blink as a new TASE member. Increasing the number of participants in the Israeli capital market is one of our strategic goals and is crucial to get advanced and competitive capital market. As a TASE member, Blink, a fintech company that introduces technological innovation into the capital market, can offer retail customers easy and user-friendly digital access to the capital market and encourage competition among the various participants. We expect to see more fintech companies join TASE, thereby enhancing competition and lowering costs, for the benefit of the public."

The application is pending approval by TASE's Board of Directors.

About Blink:

Blink is a fintech company that focuses on retail capital market investments, using its proprietary technology. The founders and joint CEOs of the company are Elad Benbaji, who in the past decade has served as the CEO of Excellence Investments and Securities, and Shlomit Erez-Armon, who in the past two years has served as CEO of fintech company, Finq, and had previously served as Deputy CEO of Excellence Investments and Securities. Among the investors in the company: Nussbaum Family, one of the controlling shareholders in construction and infrastructure concern, Ashtrom Group Ltd.; Sandler Family, a stakeholder in Next Vision, a public company; and Ofer Yannay, founder and controlling shareholder of Nofar Energy.

For more information: https://heyblink.com

Contact:
Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 76 8160405
[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fintech-company-blink-fintech-israel-joins-as-a-new-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-tase-member-301739169.html

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN05890&Transmission_Id=202302060500PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN05890&DateId=20230206
