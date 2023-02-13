NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced an update to the technology roadmap for the CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) that will be presented at the 2023 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology General Meeting in Hollywood, FL. The Company is hosting the Gold Sponsor workshop on Tuesday, February 7th from 12:00-1:30pm EST. This event will also be live-streamed and interested parties can use this link to register.

CosMx SMI is a groundbreaking single-cell imaging platform that currently enables high plex imaging of more than 1,000 RNA and over 60 protein analytes within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. During the Gold Sponsor workshop, the Company plans to unveil its innovation roadmap to deliver 6,000-plex RNA and 120-plex protein analytes. This will allow researchers to visualize and quantify gene and protein expression at single cell and subcellular resolutions at unprecedented plex levels, including RNA-plex that is more than 12-times higher than any other commercially available system.

The Gold Sponsor workshop will include presentations by leading academic researchers including:

Holger Heyn, PhD, Team Leader of the Centre for Genomics Regulation in Barcelona, Spain, who will be presenting on “Spatial Cellular Maps of Inflammatory Bowel Disease by Single-Molecule Imaging.”

Miranda Orr, PhD, Assistant Professor, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, will make a presentation on the “Spatial Functional and Cellular Characterization of Alzheimer’s Disease in Mouse and Human Brain Tissue.”

“We continue to advance the state-of-the-art in single cell imaging, pushing the boundaries of how spatial information can be extracted from a tissue sample,” said Joseph Beechem, PhD, SVP & chief scientific officer of NanoString. “The 1,000-plex RNA panels that we provide today allow CosMx to provide twice as much information per sample as any competing platform, with enough coverage to define both cell types and their activation states. By this time next year, we expect to be commercializing a 6,000-plex RNA panel that will further extend our lead and provide substantial coverage of virtually all the most critical pathways in human biology.”

On Wednesday, February 8 from 7:50 pm – 8:10 pm EST, Dr. Beechem will give a presentation on 6K RNA imaging entitled the ‘Path to the holy grail of spatial biology: spatial single cell whole transcriptomes using ultra-high plex spatial molecular imaging’.

NanoString’s spatial solutions will be represented across 13 accepted abstracts including six presentations by customers. Attendees will also be able to experience product demonstrations for spatial biology solutions including CosMx SMI, GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), and the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Portfolio (SIP) in hospitality suite #220 from 9:00am - 5:00pm EST daily throughout all of the conference.

The AtoMx SIP is a flexible cloud-based informatics platform that provides the secure, scalable storage and analysis that spatial biology researchers need to drive their workflow from study design to peer-reviewed publication. The AtoMx SIP is compatible with both the CosMx SMI platform and the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler. A cloud-based platform obviates the need for laboratories to invest in their own costly informatics infrastructure and reduces spatial biology analysis compute times from days to hours. Users have the flexibility to apply a pre-defined data analysis pipeline, to customize these pipelines using their own code, and to access open-source tools developed by the bio-informatics community. The GeoMx DSP is a fully-automated spatial profiler allowing multi-cellular analysis of whole transcriptome for both human and mouse applications, and customizable for other species.

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial+biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in more than 190 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell+imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

