Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today will open the Nasdaq Stock Market to recognize the vital role public-private partnerships play to catalyze change within health care and to celebrate the partners that the Company has worked with through the years to help enhance access to quality health care for patients most in need. The event will spotlight national programs, such as Give Kids A Smile®, Release the Pressure, and S.M.I.L.E. Healthcare Pathways™, and feature the American Dental Association Foundation (ADAF), the National Medical Association (NMA), the National Dental Association (NDA), Robert I. Schattner Foundation (RIS), the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), and other key partners.

“Today, we are pleased to celebrate our partnerships with key industry associations that have set the bar in helping to strengthen synergies between the public and private sectors to increase access to care,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Recognizing the impact that has been made to identify and breakdown inequities in health care, and opportunities to diversify the health care profession, we look forward to building on our relationships to advance this work with key association and industry partners, including the ADAF, NMA, NDA, RIS, and AAPD. Thank you to all our partners who share in our commitment to help ensure at-risk and vulnerable populations have equitable access to quality health care.”

Since the Company’s founding, Henry Schein, Inc. has grown to become a global leader in delivering health care solutions for one million customers worldwide. Henry Schein has been a member of the FORTUNE® 500 since 2004 and a member of the S&P 500® stock index since 2015. With approximately 22,000 Team Schein Members and operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories, Team Schein continues to expand its global footprint and its business offerings, which include 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes for health professionals.

As the Company continues to provide solutions to health care professionals, Henry Schein is expanding its work with key stakeholders to make the world healthier. Since 2003, Henry Schein has supported Give Kids A Smile, the American Dental Association Foundation’s signature access-to-care program. To date, the program has helped deliver free oral health education and services to seven million underserved children.

“What began as a grassroots effort in St. Louis has become a national public-private collaboration that ensures access to quality oral health care for all children,” said Dr. Craig Armstrong, Chair of the American Dental Association Foundation. “The success of GKAS would not be possible without the approximately 30,000 dental professionals who volunteer at local events each year in addition to national sponsors, Henry Schein and Colgate. My sincere appreciation and thanks to all of you who have been a part of the program, some from the very first day. We are all involved for the right reason – to Give Kids A Smile and help children in need.”

In addition to ADAF, Henry Schein has been working with the NMA and other partners in support of the Release the Pressure (RTP) program, which supports Black women in a movement for healthy blood pressure. RTP brings together a dedicated coalition of national health care professional organizations — NMA, Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC), American Heart Association (AHA), and Minority Health Institute (MHI) — with a shared goal of ensuring that Black women have the power, knowledge, opportunities, and resources to achieve optimal health. The program aims to reach more than 300,000 Black women, and to encourage making heart health a priority by taking its pledge at www.ReleaseThePressure.org.

“The National Medical Association applauds the work that Henry Schein and its partners have done over the years and continues to do to advance equity and access for marginalized communities,” said Garfield A. D. Clunie, M.D., 123rd President of the National Medical Association. “It cannot be overstated how elevated blood pressure can affect one’s health and life expectancy. The Release the Pressure Campaign serves as a source of education and awareness of the importance of blood pressure control and will help reduce the stigma that comes with this diagnosis. It is a sincere honor to be able to partner with Henry Schein and help reduce the disease burden of high blood pressure in women.”

Similarly, Henry Schein has been working with NDA, RIS, and other partners to promote oral health equity among people of color, advocating for the needs of and mentoring dental students of color, and raising the profile of the profession in our communities. This summer Henry Schein, NDA, and RIS, along with other key partners, plan to offer a summer camp for underrepresented teens, exposing students to career opportunities within the oral health profession to encourage greater interest in the profession.

“The historic mission of the National Dental Association includes promoting oral health equity by harnessing the collective power of our members,” said Marlon Henderson, DDS, 99th President of the National Dental Association. “It is refreshing and reassuring to have a committed partnership with Henry Schein, which shares our goal of eliminating oral health disparities. Like Henry Schein, the NDA is intentional in our efforts to enhance access to care through community outreach and by 'bridging the generational gap' to support minority dental students and to promote more opportunities for dental education.”

Henry Schein remains steadfast in the Company’s commitment to engaging in innovative public-private partnerships to advance equitable access to health care for all. It’s these relationships that have helped foster success in helping enhance access to care, and contribute to the Company’s track-record of success as a reliable and trusted leader in industry. For 22 consecutive years, Henry Schein has been named to FORTUNE® magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list, and ranked first in the Wholesalers: Health Care category for the fifth consecutive year. In 2022, the Company was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for the 11th consecutive year. Also in 2022, Henry Schein was named to FORTUNE® magazine’s “Change the World” list in honor of the Company’s work to advance health equity for individuals with disabilities. And for the seventh consecutive year, Henry Schein last year earned a top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

