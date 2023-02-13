WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced the launch of a new national advertising campaign to raise awareness of the UroLift® System, the leading minimally invasive, outpatient treatment in the United States for enlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The racetrack-themed “Pit Stop” campaign takes a humorous approach and emphasizes the need to “take care of #1.” The campaign can be viewed at UroLift.com .



BPH is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that occurs naturally for some men as they age. The enlarged prostate can press on and block the urethra, causing bothersome urinary symptoms, including frequency and urgency, and interrupted sleep.1

The new campaign consists of nationally televised spots and related digital ads connecting viewers to UroLift.com to learn more about the minimally invasive treatment option for an enlarged prostate.

“So many men are still putting off a visit to their urologist about their BPH despite suffering from symptoms and putting their bladder health at risk,” said Steven Gange, M.D., F.A.C.S., of Summit Urology Group and Associate Medical Director of the Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit. “The UroLift® System is an effective minimally invasive treatment that can provide rapid relief of BPH symptoms, and may free men from taking ongoing medications.”2

“We are excited to help raise awareness of BPH and the UroLift® System as the number one minimally invasive treatment solution of choice for urologists and their patients in the U.S., with more than 400,000 men treated around the world,” said Bryan Holmes, Global Vice President, Marketing and Business Development of the Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit.3-4

About the UroLift® System

The UroLift® System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100 cc in men 45 years or older (50 years outside U.S.). The UroLift® permanent implants, which can be delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction of, or removing prostate tissue.5 The UroLift® System can be used to treat a broad spectrum of anatomies, including obstructive median lobe.6 It is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.*2,7-8 The 5-year L.I.F.T. study results demonstrate UroLift® System durability with a surgical retreatment rate of about 2-3% per year and 13.6% total over 5 years.2 Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.9 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift® System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the 2021 American Urological Association and 2022 European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 400,000 men have been treated with the UroLift® System in select markets worldwide.4 Learn more at UroLift.com . Rx only.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose- driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit Teleflex.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management’s current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

* No instances of new sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction in the L.I.F.T. pivotal study.

References:

