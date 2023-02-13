Online Retailer Das Kostümland Deploys Descartes' Ecommerce Warehouse Management Solution to Strengthen Peak Season Fulfillment

MUNICH, Germany and ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group ( DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Das Kostümland, a leading German vendor of costumes and disguises, has deployed Descartes’ ecommerce warehouse management system (WMS) to keep pace with dramatic order volume seasonal spikes. The Descartes solution streamlines and accelerates the retailer’s fulfillment processes, increasing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing the customer experience.

“We have more than 10,000 SKUs and, during seasonal peaks such as Halloween, we process upwards of 2,000 orders per day,” said Daria May, founder and CEO of Das Kostümland. “With Descartes’ barcode-based pick and pack processes, we’ve increased our warehouse productivity to handle even extreme seasonal order fluctuations without hiring additional labor. By optimizing our fulfillment processes, we’ve reduced picking errors, boosted our returns management efficiency, and improved inventory transparency—which translates to happy customers and a stronger bottom line.”

Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce WMS enables direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers, such as Das Kostümland, to drive significant efficiencies across order fulfillment processes to optimize the customer experience. It helps companies ship the right items on time, prevents overselling of existing inventory, and provides full visibility into warehouse operations. Pre-integration with major ecommerce platforms, like Channel Advisor, Shopify Plus, Magento and others, accelerates implementation and time to value.

“We’re pleased to help Das Kostümland boost its fulfillment productivity and scale operations to meet extreme demand peaks—without having to increase resources,” said Dirk Haschke, VP & General Manager, E-Commerce Solutions at Descartes. “The Descartes ecommerce WMS has a strong track record with brands that recognize the importance of fulfillment performance in creating an exceptional customer experience to drive growth.”

About Descartes

Descartes ( DSGX) (TSX: DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

