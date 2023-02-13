SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. ( FRSH) today announced that companies around the world have increased customer retention by using Freshworks’ conversational AI bots to automate communication with buyers through WhatsApp, Instagram Messaging, and Facebook Messenger. International companies like MTN Cameroon in Africa, Body & Fit in Europe and The Giving Movement in Dubai have elevated their customer support efficiency on Meta’s messaging platforms using Freshworks’ Freshchat ™, Freshdesk ™ and Freshsales ™ products.



With over two billion daily active WhatsApp users, nearly two billion daily active Facebook users, and more than two billion monthly active Instagram users, Meta provides the world’s most popular messaging platforms. The Meta Business Messaging integrations with Freshworks’ CX and CRM products make customer and prospect engagement easy for support, sales, and marketing teams. With Freshworks AI-powered bots, businesses can tailor and automate messaging journeys for each channel, configure workflows across multiple channels or languages, and efficiently train bots with NLP learning capabilities.

"Messaging is how people and businesses want to communicate and get business done. Businesses of all sizes are embracing this shift and finding new opportunities to better engage with customers, offer support, and drive sales,” said Kyle Jenke, Business Messaging, Director of Partnerships at Meta. “We’re excited to work with Freshworks to make WhatsApp available for more businesses to better manage the end-to-end customer journey on our messaging platform.”

According to Forrester , 68 percent of consumers say that if they can choose where to make a purchase, they are more likely to go with a business that offers convenient communication. That is why companies like The Giving Movement deliver superior customer engagement through Freshworks’ WhatsApp and Instagram integrations . The UAE-based sustainable fashion brand focuses on proactive conversations in place of transactional messages, which is finding resonance with its global customer community. Nick Fisher, COO of The Giving Movement, said, "We are a purpose driven brand and we believe in a customer-first approach. Freshworks enabled us to communicate with our customers through the channel of their choice. With the omnichannel function, we were able to address customer queries from multiple channels in a single view – thus helping us further our vision through our customer community.”

Another joint customer, MTN Cameroon , local operation of the largest telecommunications operator in Africa, uses Freshworks’ integration with Meta’s messaging channels to reach its goal of increasing digital communication with customers and multiplying means of contact. “Around 2 years ago, we only had 20 percent digital penetration for customer support, with a majority of our customers coming to our physical stores and contacting our call center. Today, the Freshchat integration with WhatsApp and other messaging channels allows an impressive 40+ percent of our customers to reach out to us through digital channels. We are confident that this number will continue to grow in the near future as per our digitization of channels strategy,” mentioned Imani Masuke, Specialist Digital & Innovation.

Omnichannel customer service is also made easier with Freshworks’ products. Body & Fit , a global fitness and nutrition retailer, needed to include Instagram Direct Messaging into their customer service channel mix. Gerben Tegenbosch, Global Head of Customer Service, explained, "We at Body & Fit work a lot with influencers. Therefore, our clients and we are very active on Instagram. Thanks to the Freshworks-Instagram integration, we can also provide them with the best service and support via Instagram Messaging - all through Freshworks’ integrated platform."

‘‘Our partnership with Meta is a testament to the true value of Freshworks' products. Freshchat and Freshmarketer seamlessly integrate with Meta's main messaging platforms -- WhatsApp, Instagram Messaging and Facebook Messenger -- enabling businesses to communicate with their customers quickly and easily, resulting in a better customer experience,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.

The Freshworks Neo™ platform and its native integrations with popular communication channels allow businesses to configure these channels and more as they expand and grow without needing expensive custom development, complex deployments, or IT support. This helps reduce the friction of scaling communication across messaging apps and can make it easier to adapt to evolving customer needs.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc . ( FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 60,000 customers including Allbirds, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Klarna, NHS, OfficeMax, and PhonePe. For the freshest company news, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2023 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any first parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.