NiSource to release financial results and host conference call on February 22

2 hours ago
MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 6, 2023

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to review its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and provide a general business update. NiSource will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on February 22.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on February 22 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and news release.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on February 22 through 11:59 p.m. ET on March 1, 2023. To access the recording, call (800) 770-2030 and enter conference ID 28323. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial (647) 362-9199, and enter the same conference ID. A recording of the call will be archived on the NiSource website.

About NiSource
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. The content of these websites is not incorporated by reference into this document or any other report or document NiSource files with the SEC. NI-F

