2 hours ago
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide clients with better access to innovative portfolio analytics and alternative data driven quantitative insights, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced a strategic partnership with analytics solution provider, Point Focal. This collaboration will bring Point Focal's insights to NYFIX, Broadridge's order-routing network platform, providing automated reports that combine relevant data, visual analytics, and Natural Language Processing (NLP), quickly exposing signals to improve single stock and portfolio performance while de-risking exposure.

"By incorporating Point Focal's analytics into the NYFIX order routing network, we're able to deliver a new level of portfolio insights for clients," said George Rosenberger, General Manager for NYFIX at Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. "Point Focal provides a unique lens on the market which will help add alpha to the trading process and these new insights will rapidly improve performance while mitigating execution risk and simplify trading."

Broadridge's NYFIX clients, including buy-side asset and wealth managers, sell-side service providers, portfolio managers, traders, research analysts and RIAs, will have access to custom portfolios and watch lists, built from Point Focal's aggregated, vetted, alternative data derived from leading marketing sources and delivered in digestible and actionable summaries.

"We're pleased to make our portfolio analytics available to the Broadridge community. Broadridge is a trusted partner touching many investment management operations and has a history of identifying innovative technology solutions," said Thomas Bryant, Director of Sales and Business Development at Point Focal. "Combining Point Focal analytic assets with Broadridge's network and ability-to-scale creates an unprecedented experience for decision-makers."

Current reports from Point Focal that will be available on NYFIX include a pre-market report of recent news activity and sentiment scores, earnings recaps and outlooks; a post-market report summarizing portfolio performance and a weekly report summarizing on-and-off exchange venue activity.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Point Focal

Point Focal is the most innovative solution for optimizing investment performance and managing risk. Our modern portfolio analytics tame today's wall of data to meet client and regulator demands. Point Focal synthesizes complex inputs (market structure sentiment, ESG, earnings, earnings calls, off-exchange activity, next-gen news, and news sentiment) and applies the right science (NLP, NLG, AI, ML), with integrated quantitative models and back-testing. Our portfolio overlays usingvisual analytics and automated narratives make asset managers better. Built to give you a competitive edge, Point Focal is the most advanced analytics solution for PMs, traders, and analysts who want to get ahead - and stay ahead.

For more information about Point Focal, please visit www.pointfocal.com or contact Thomas Bryant at [email protected]

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
[email protected]

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

