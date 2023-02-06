Dingdong to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 13, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6, 2023

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, February 13, 2023 (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The presentation and question and answer session will be presented in both Mandarin and English. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:
United States Toll Free:
Mainland China Toll Free:
Hong Kong Toll Free:
Conference ID:











1-412-317-6061
1-888-317-6003
4001-206115
800-963976
6437553

The replay will be accessible through February 20, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

International:
United States:
Access Code:

1-412-317-0088
1-877-344-7529
8634168

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.100.me.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong is the leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with sustainable long-term growth. The Company directly provides users and households with fresh produce, prepared food, and other food products through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging its deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and its strong food innovation capabilities, Dingdong has successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of Dingdong's private label products are produced at its own production plants, allowing it to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. Dingdong aims to be Chinese families' first choice for food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Dingdong Fresh
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN06247&sd=2023-02-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dingdong-to-report-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-february-13-2023-301739228.html

SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN06247&Transmission_Id=202302060600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN06247&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.