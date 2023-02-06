CENTENE RECOGNIZED IN 2023 BLOOMBERG GENDER-EQUALITY INDEX

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today it has been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year. The annual index recognizes companies for their policies and practices in support of women in the workforce across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand.

"We embrace and respect the range of experiences and viewpoints our employees bring to work every day and uplift the incredible contributions of the women in our workforce," said Sarah London, CEO of Centene. "Our diverse and inclusive culture is a vital part of how we serve our members and local communities across the country."

As a leading healthcare enterprise, Centene depends on the diverse ideas, experiences, and cultures of its employees in order to deliver high-quality, comprehensive and culturally sensitive healthcare to its more than 26 million members across the country. The company continually look for ways to expand its diverse and talented workforce. Today, women represent 77% of Centene's employee base, with 66% at the supervisor level and above.

To further enhance Centene's inclusive workforce culture, the company cultivates company-wide Employee Inclusion Groups (EIGs). Open to all employees, EIGs are voluntary, employee-led groups that drive impact by supporting the attraction, development and retention of the best talent at all levels. Centene's Women's Employee Inclusion Group I.N.S.P.I.R.E (Influence. Network. Support. Promote. Include. Recognize. Empower.) aims to further help its members meet their professional and personal goals at all career and life stages. The EIG is focused on leveraging tools such as targeted development sessions, mentoring and community engagement to develop women as leaders and prepare them to take on leadership opportunities at all levels of the company.

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

