MGO Global Chooses CGS BlueCherry® for End-to-End Supply Chain, Warehousing and Logistics Management

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Home to The Messi Brand, a premium line of lifestyle apparel inspired by soccer legend Leo Messi, MGO to leverage BlueCherry’s ability to streamline operations and time-to-market

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that MGO Global Inc. ( MGOL), a performance-driven lifestyle brand portfolio company, has chosen its award-winning and industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite for its end-to-end ERP and warehousing/logistics management. MGO will rely on CGS’s innovation and expertise to streamline its operation and provide insights to help its business grow.

The demands placed on today’s fashion and apparel industry pose major challenges for the manufacturers and retailers responsible for creating, sourcing, and delivering products. Brands like MGO are tasked with delivering the highest quality goods to its customers, wherever they are, which is why transparency in its supply chain is a key to success. BlueCherry’s technology platform will propagate deep into MGO’s supply chain logistics to digitize, collect, and validate important insights for MGO to interpret and inform its decision-making processes as part of its go-to-market strategy.

“Our top priority is to meet and exceed customer demands through design and delivery of high-quality products using the finest materials. Of equal importance is the accessibility of our goods by ensuring they are available when and where our customers are,” said Maximiliano Ojeda, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO Global, Inc. ”In seeking a technology partner to offer us a high level of visibility into our global supply chain, we required a company that understood our industry, had the technical innovation to support our goals, and possessed the expertise to successfully manage it. For these and future supply chain needs, BlueCherry met and exceeded our expectations.”

“MGO faced a familiar challenge in its need to shorten rotation cycles for marketplaces like Shopify but weren’t sure where to start. It’s a great example of why it’s so important for organizations in similar positions to partner with companies like CGS BlueCherry, which understand the subtleties and nuances of the fashion and apparel industry,” said Paul Magel, CGS president, Application Solutions business. “We’re thrilled to welcome MGO into our customer portfolio and look forward to helping them achieve an accelerated return on investment as it diversifies its customer touchpoints.”

The BlueCherry Supply Chain Solution
BlueCherry® by CGS is an award-winning, end to end supply chain management solution – supporting the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel. The platform provides complete visibility and resilient supply chain management tools from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales. A robust and flexible feature set enables customers to utilize individual components or take advantage of a single, unified platform.

Learn More About BlueCherry
For more information on the BlueCherry family of solutions, please visit www.BlueCherry.com, email [email protected], or visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog.

About CGS
For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About MGO Global Inc.
Founded in October 2018 and headquartered in Florida with remote employees and specialty contractors in London, New York and Latin America, MGO Global is a performance-driven lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of world class athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands aligned with and inspired by the values, personal styles and aspirations of our valued brand partners. Anchored by MGO Global's end-to-end, scalable brand development platform, coupled with its leadership's track records of success and industry relationships and expertise, in late 2018, the Company launched The Messi Brand - a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares inspired by legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and found at www.TheMessiStore.com. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Media Contacts:
Escalate PR for CGS
[email protected]

Mark D. Tullio, CGS
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0MjY5MyM1MzkxMzcyIzIwOTAxODk=
CGS.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.