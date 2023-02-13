Bowman Awarded $600,000 in Mining Related Engineering Contracts

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced that the firm has been awarded $600,000 of new mining related engineering assignments in the Southwestern United States. In connection with the assignments, Bowman will be providing civil engineering and mine infrastructure surveying services for eight new sites being developed by one of the Company’s longstanding international mining customers. These projects leverage Bowman’s more than decade long experience providing mining operators with total site and infrastructure solutions from initial site exploration through reclamation. In December 2021, Bowman expanded its mining services business beyond copper to include aggregates and additional fill components through the acquisition of H2H Geoscience Engineering, PLLC, which provides mine consulting and geospatial capabilities for industrial minerals, cement and aggregate industries.

“These awards reinforce our commitment to growing our mining revenues through both organic and acquired sources,” said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. “Mining provides an opportunity for cross-selling, and we are optimistic about the synergies between our mining services and those added from H2H. I’m pleased to see the year start off with strong momentum in mining.”

Bowman has recently added enhanced mining services including construction quality assurance (CQA), process engineering, mine infrastructure engineering, capital project control services, construction management and plant commissioning, and terrestrial/mobile ALTA and topographical survey services. The Company expects to see meaningful increases in aggregates mining related activities in connection with federally funded transportation infrastructure spending authorized through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With approximately 1,700 employees in more than 70 offices in the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230206005141r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005141/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.