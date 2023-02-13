Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation will be available at www.akiliinteractive.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the event.

To access the call, dial 877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 201-689-8029 (international) and reference “Akili Q4 2022 Earnings.” International toll-free numbers are available here.

