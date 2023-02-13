PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. ( VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced that Vincerx’s management team will present the company’s corporate overview and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, to be held virtually from February 14-16, 2023.



SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/svb8/vinc/1621296

An archived webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Vincerx) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and novel therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer. Vincerx has assembled a seasoned management team with a proven track record of successful oncology drug development, approvals, and value creation. The company’s diverse pipeline consists of enitociclib, currently in Phase 1, and a proprietary modular bioconjugation platform, which includes a small molecule drug-conjugate, VIP236, in Phase 1, and preclinical next-generation antibody drug conjugates, VIP943 and VIP924.

Vincerx Pharma is based in Palo Alto, Calif., and has a research facility in Monheim, Germany. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

