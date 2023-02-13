HONG KONG, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc ( GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, announced today that the Company’s key executives will be attending the 35th Annual ROTH Conference (the “Conference”) from March 12 to 14, 2023 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, located in Dana Point, California.

The Company’s key executives will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors during the conference, sharing GigaCloud's anticipated strategy and upcoming milestones.

The Conference, one of the largest of its kind in the U.S., is designed to provide investors with a unique opportunity to gain insight into emerging growth companies across a variety of sectors. The Conference will consist of 1-on-1, small group meetings, company presentations, analyst-selected fireside chats, and thematic industry panels. This format will provide investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: business services, consumer, health and wellness, healthcare, resources (oil and gas, metals and mining), technology, media and agricultural technology and sustainability and environmental, social and governance.

To learn more about the Conference or request a one-on-one meeting with GigaCloud, visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_89809/conference_home.html.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

