TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) ( RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce it has entered into a supply agreement with PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (“PharmAla”) (CSE: MDMA) to obtain PharmAla’s LaNeo, GMP source of 3,4-Methylenedioxy​methamphetamine (“MDMA”), for the development of Revive’s microneedle patch delivery system. Recently, Revive Therapeutics announced it entered into a research collaboration agreement with PharmaTher Holdings (CSE: PHRM) ( PHRRF) to evaluate their microneedle patch technology with MDMA.



PharmAla is the first publicly traded company to manufacture GMP MDMA, and is the first company to make available to customers two clinical-grade Psychedelic APIs. PharmAla is the only publicly-traded company to have completed manufacturing of GMP MDMA, and is a registered supplier to customers on 3 different continents.

“Securing the supply of MDMA from PharmAla allows us to confidently advance our upcoming product and clinical development plans with our MDMA microneedle patch for mental health and abuse disorders,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive Therapeutics.

“As countries like Australia move to allow the use of MDMA as a therapeutic molecule for the treatment of mental health disorders like PTSD, new drug product forms will be crucial,” said Nick Kadysh, CEO of PharmAla. “We’re proud to be able to offer our engineering MDMA to Revive in their development of a MDMA microneedle patch, and to ultimately supply them with LaNeo GMP MDMA as their development accelerates into human use.”

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the first publicly-traded company to manufacture clinical-grade MDMA. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into ALA-002, PharmAla’s lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators. Learn more at PharmAla.ca.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit ReviveThera.com .

