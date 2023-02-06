Domino's® New Loaded Tots: They're Coming in Hot, Just in Time for the Big Game

40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 6, 2023

Customers can now enjoy all the best parts of pizza … on tots

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when you take all the best parts of pizza and put them on tots? A delicious new menu item from Domino's Pizza Inc. (

NYSE:DPZ, Financial), the largest pizza company in the world, is born. Introducing Domino's Loaded Tots – crispy tots loaded with melty cheese and mouthwatering toppings, which come in the following three varieties:

  • Philly Cheese Steak
  • Cheddar Bacon
  • Melty 3-Cheese
Each order comes with golden brown potato tots which are topped to perfection and oven baked.

"We're excited to bring potatoes to Domino's national menu for the first time, just in time for the biggest football game of the year," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president of brand and product innovation. "Loaded Tots make the perfect addition to any party spread. Whether you want a side item to accompany pizza or are looking for an overall crowd-pleaser, Loaded Tots are sure to impress. Potato, pototo – whatever way you say it, Domino's Loaded Tots are delicious."

Domino's Philly Cheese Steak Loaded Tots feature tender slices of steak, creamy Alfredo sauce, fresh onions, fresh green peppers, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The Cheddar Bacon Loaded Tots are topped with smokey bacon, mozzarella, cheddar and garlic Parmesan sauce. Domino's Melty 3-Cheese Loaded Tots are covered with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone and creamy Alfredo sauce.

Looking for a great deal for the big football game? You're in luck. Loaded Tots are included in Domino's Mix & Match Deal – they are $6.99 each when customers choose any two or more Mix & Match menu items. Order them for carryout or delivery today at dominos.com.

Fun Game Day Stats

  • Domino's in the U.S. typically sells around 2 million pizzas on football's biggest Sunday – about 30% more than on a normal Sunday.
  • The most popular pizza topping for the football event of the year is pepperoni.
  • While Domino's stores throughout Philadelphia and Kansas City will see high sales at the beginning of the game, the city of the winning team will likely see higher sales at the end of the night.
  • During last year's game, Domino's sold enough pizzas to stretch across about 7,000 football fields.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's global stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more.

